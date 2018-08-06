Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at $443,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,246.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 204,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 853,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 615,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,152,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,999. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

