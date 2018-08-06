Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (CUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.03). Cubic reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.25 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. Cubic’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cubic to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NYSE:CUB traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $67.25. 64,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cubic has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $72.43.

In other news, SVP Mark Harrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 40.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 14,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 233,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 35.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 71,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 79.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

