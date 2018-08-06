Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. American Financial Group posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $11,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,447,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,615,897.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,864 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,094. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 223,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $121.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

