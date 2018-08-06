Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Alimera Sciences reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of Alimera Sciences traded down $0.10, reaching $0.86, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,678. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

