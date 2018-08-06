Zacks: BBX Capital Corp Class A (BBX) Given $16.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:BBX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $16.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital Corp Class A an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

BBX Capital Corp Class A opened at $8.49 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $866.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.76. BBX Capital Corp Class A has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.16 million. BBX Capital Corp Class A had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 6.32%. equities research analysts expect that BBX Capital Corp Class A will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. BBX Capital Corp Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

In related news, Director Charlie C. Winningham II sold 13,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $124,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A by 1,237.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A by 23,564.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

BBX Capital Corp Class A Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

