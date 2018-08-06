Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.42 Million

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report $248.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.53 million and the lowest is $248.30 million. Zynga reported sales of $213.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $974.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.49 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). Zynga had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $217.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.36) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zynga from $4.50 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,246.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $234,120. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,372,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,435 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zynga by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,005,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341,666 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zynga by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,697,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zynga by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Zynga by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 7,925,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $3.99 on Friday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 101.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

