Zacks: Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties traded down $0.07, hitting $19.25, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 641,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,581. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $901.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $3,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

