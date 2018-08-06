Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 57.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton traded up $0.35, reaching $48.07, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 52,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 28,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,268,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $78,710.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,238,442 in the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 411,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 33,987 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,059,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

