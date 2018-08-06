Zacks: Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.09. 19,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $501,877.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at $390,929.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,911.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,420.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,826.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 241,187 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 96.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,246,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,348,000 after acquiring an additional 256,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,232,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,150,000 after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

