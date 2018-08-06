Zacks: Analysts Expect American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. American Railcar Industries reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Railcar Industries.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. American Railcar Industries’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Railcar Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARII traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.95. 90,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,505. The stock has a market cap of $852.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.17. American Railcar Industries has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 87.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARII. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 717.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the first quarter worth $1,871,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the second quarter worth $509,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the first quarter worth $449,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

