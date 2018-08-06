Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Corp (CLAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Clarus posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Clarus traded down $0.05, reaching $9.20, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 430,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.38 million, a PE ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.41. Clarus has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

