Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. CalAmp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, First Analysis set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 152,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $802.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $266,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,685.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 413,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after acquiring an additional 157,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CalAmp by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 102,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

