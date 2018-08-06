Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXT Inc (AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. AXT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. AXT’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. TheStreet lowered AXT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley raised AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXT by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 96,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,300. AXT has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

