Yelp Inc (YELP) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,556,654 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $231,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,391 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after buying an additional 156,123 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,850,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 3,318.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,620 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 1,081,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,063,251 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp Inc has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Yelp had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Aegis lowered shares of Yelp to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $330,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $544,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $7,224,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.