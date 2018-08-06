Xylem (XYL) PT Raised to $80.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xylem from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.10.

Xylem traded up $0.97, reaching $76.00, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,123,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,051. Xylem has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $550,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,592.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Xylem by 4,780.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,112,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,056 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem by 43.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,615,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 795,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 46.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 238,608 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 2,129.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 238,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $14,849,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

