Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Headlines about Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xinyuan Real Estate earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.6861977460277 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate traded down $0.02, hitting $4.15, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 4,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,795. The stock has a market cap of $341.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

