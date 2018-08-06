Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts traded down $0.14, reaching $23.83, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,269. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

