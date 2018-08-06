Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,986,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,628 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $182,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,607,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,664,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,417 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,838,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,709,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,810 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $142,809.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $47.18 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.