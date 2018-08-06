Windsor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,441.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 487,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 473,596 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 596.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 238,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 456,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $447,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF opened at $30.19 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

