Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,071 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,998,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF opened at $32.81 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $33.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.