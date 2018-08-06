William Lyon Homes Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (WLH)

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of William Lyon Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $519.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.27 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.93%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of William Lyon Homes from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

William Lyon Homes stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $788.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $13,643,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,751,000 after acquiring an additional 422,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 394,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,767,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 347,241 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 311,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

