William Blair Comments on SP Plus Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SP)

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

SP stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $891.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. SP Plus has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $36,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 61.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

