WhiteCoin Trading Down 21.5% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LBank, Cryptopia and ZB.COM. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $67,972.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00110303 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003851 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 249,420,319 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ZB.COM, LBank, Cryptopia, EXX, FreiExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

