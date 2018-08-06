West Branch Capital LLC Buys Shares of 23,126 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,916,000 after acquiring an additional 580,556 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,962.4% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 53,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,566 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,776,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.93 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

