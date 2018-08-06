Wendys (WEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Wendy’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past one year. Sales initiatives like menu innovation and promotional offerings are driving growth. Increased investments in technology should quicken service and thus, result in increased customer count. Reimaging of its restaurants is also expected to boost traffic and drive higher sales. Continual expansion of delivery service bodes well too. In the first-quarter 2018, revenues topped the consensus mark and improved 5.4% from the prior-year quarter, driven by increased rental revenues related to Franchise Flips. Revenues also gained from positive comps recorded from both company-operated and franchise-operated restaurants. Moreover, the company’s international business is poised to be a long-term growth driver. Yet, higher labor and commodity costs, along with capital spending may weigh on margins, going forward.”

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Shares of Wendys traded up $0.34, reaching $17.14, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 204,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,512. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). Wendys had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.55%. equities research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $11,897,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,141.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,405,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $39,518,947.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,549,564.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,894,292 shares of company stock valued at $64,045,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 571,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Wendys by 6.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 76,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wendys by 12.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

