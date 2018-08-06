Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 778,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $217,413,000 after purchasing an additional 137,302 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 122,612 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,630 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $135,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $138,464,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.81.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $391,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $2,990,715.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,496 shares in the company, valued at $23,212,505.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,941 shares of company stock worth $12,969,034 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN opened at $332.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.15 and a 12-month high of $335.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

