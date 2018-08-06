Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Seagate Technology (STX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2018 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2018 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

7/31/2018 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate delivered impressive fiscal fourth-quarter 2018 results. The company is benefiting from robust adoption driven by strong demand of company’s storage drives. Moreover, increasing traction for mass storage solutions across company’s edge and enterprise markets remains a tailwind. Hints of PC market stabilization as reflected in the latest reports from Gartner and IDC bodes well for Seagate. We believe Seagate’s NAND-supply deal with Toshiba will help it in developing advanced HDD, SSD and hybrid solutions. Its Nearline’s rapid adoption is likely to boost Seagate’s competitive position against Western Digital. The company’s effort in the improvement of areal density with the ramping up of its heat assisted magnetic recording technology is another positive. Shares of the company have outperformed industry in the past year. However, stiff competition & customer concentration remain major risks.”

7/30/2018 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2018 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Seagate is the manufacturer of hard disk drives (HDDs) in the U.S. The company is benefiting from robust adoption driven by strong demand of company’s storage drives. Moreover, increasing traction for mass storage solutions across company’s edge and enterprise markets remains a tailwind. Hints of PC market stabilization as reflected in the latest reports from Gartner and IDC bodes well for Seagate. We believe Seagate’s NAND-supply deal with Toshiba will help it in developing advanced HDD, SSD and hybrid solutions. Its Nearline’s rapid adoption is likely to boost Seagate’s competitive position against Western Digital. The company’s effort in the improvement of areal density with the ramping up of its heat assisted magnetic recording technology is another positive. Shares of the company have outperformed industry in the past year. However, stiff competition & customer concentration remain major risks.”

6/7/2018 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

STX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 23,618 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,351,185.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,571,000 shares of company stock worth $82,863,630 and sold 231,487 shares worth $13,323,746. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

