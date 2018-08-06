Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Gold (RGLD)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2018 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/28/2018 – Royal Gold was given a new $98.00 price target on by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2018 – Royal Gold was given a new $102.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Royal Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2018 – Royal Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $102.50 to $97.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Per its latest update on the fiscal fourth quarter operations, Royal Gold sold roughly 64,000 gold equivalent ounces. Further, lower deliveries primarily owing to the temporary shutdown of the mill processing facility at Mount Milligan were mitigated by a slight inventory drawdown. It remains focused on allocating strong cash flow to dividends, debt reduction and new business. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Royal Gold’s performance will bear the brunt of inadequate water supplies and lower processing rates at Centerra, resulting in deferred shipments, and deliveries of gold and copper. It is also exposed to a highly volatile gold price environment.”

7/9/2018 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Gold expects its sales related to streaming agreements in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 to be in line with the fiscal third quarter as inventories will be reduced according to routine sales procedures. The company also expects that production at Rainy River to improve throughout this calendar year driven by improvements in output, grade and recoveries. It remains focused on allocating strong cash flow to dividends, debt reduction and new business. Further, Royal Gold expects to benefit from improved production, progress in ramping up of new mines and lower tax rates. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year.”

6/27/2018 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2018 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.57. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Get Royal Gold Inc alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $94,168.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,565 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,431,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,679,000 after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 691,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 266,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.