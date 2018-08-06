Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alcoa (AA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) recently:

7/24/2018 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Alcoa was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2018 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2018 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2018 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

6/21/2018 – Alcoa is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

6/16/2018 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Alcoa opened at $42.72 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.25. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Alcoa Corp alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.