Wedbush Analysts Give Pandora Media (P) a $10.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on Pandora Media (NYSE:P) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet radio service’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora Media to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of Pandora Media traded down $0.31, hitting $7.85, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 7,765,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,230. Pandora Media has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 243.61%. The company had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. analysts expect that Pandora Media will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen Sammis Walker sold 11,663 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $86,306.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,549.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $322,977.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,810 shares of company stock valued at $731,164 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

