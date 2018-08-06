WCOIN (WIN) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, WCOIN has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One WCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. WCOIN has a market cap of $162,395.00 and $22,929.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00381982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00195994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About WCOIN

WCOIN’s launch date was December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet . The official website for WCOIN is www.wawllet.com

WCOIN Token Trading

WCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.