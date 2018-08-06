Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Waste Connections worth $65,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,873,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,543 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,164,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 872,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,918.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 522,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,481,000 after acquiring an additional 496,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $863,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $759,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $78.52 on Monday. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $63.47 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

