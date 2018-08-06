Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,241 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $77,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,396,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,975,000 after buying an additional 440,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $202,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,268.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $97,482.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,672.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,120. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.