Warburg Research Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3)

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.80 ($15.06) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.20 ($14.35) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.93 ($15.21).

Shares of Metro AG Preference Shares stock opened at €11.57 ($13.61) on Wednesday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

