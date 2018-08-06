WandX Hits Market Capitalization of $760,999.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. WandX has a total market cap of $760,999.00 and $711.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WandX has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One WandX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00385241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00195119 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000802 BTC.

WandX was first traded on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

WandX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

