Walter J. Kaczmarek III Sells 7,000 Shares of Aceto Co. (ACET) Stock

Aceto Co. (NASDAQ:ACET) COO Walter J. Kaczmarek III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $22,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,918.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aceto traded up $0.02, reaching $3.23, on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 18,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aceto Co. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $16.51.

Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter. Aceto had a negative net margin of 28.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aceto by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after buying an additional 47,742 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aceto by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 425,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aceto by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 205,838 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Aceto by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Aceto by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ACET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aceto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aceto in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Aceto Company Profile

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals.

