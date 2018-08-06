Walt Disney (DIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walt Disney opened at $114.09 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $95,731.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,249 shares of company stock worth $15,224,138 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Walt Disney stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.8% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

