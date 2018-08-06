Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,125.9% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 120,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 80,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 270.5% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 514,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 375,542 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $67.22 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

