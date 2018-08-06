Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €162.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €162.50 ($191.18) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Commerzbank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €139.96 ($164.65).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €125.90 ($148.12) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €90.59 ($106.58) and a 1 year high of €175.75 ($206.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

