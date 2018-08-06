Vulcan Materials (VMC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Vulcan Materials posted mixed second-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. That said, revenues and earnings improved year over year, given strong aggregates demand and public construction activity. Revenues increased across all its operating segments. Aggregate shipments were up 14.6% year over year driven by solid underlying demand, including sustained strength in public construction activity. However, inflationary cost pressures and seasonal influences on construction activity pose risks. Vulcan Materials is susceptible to bad weather conditions as most of its products are used outdoors in the public or private construction industry. The company’s shares have dipped 11% year to date. Its estimates for 2018 and 2019 have decreased over the last 30 days, reflecting analysts’ pessimism on the stock's future earnings potential.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.25.

Vulcan Materials traded up $0.22, reaching $114.72, on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,638. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $108.17 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.72%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $2,818,338.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,173 shares of company stock worth $6,052,131. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 160.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

