Vossloh (VOS) PT Set at €40.00 by Cfra

Cfra set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of VOS stock opened at €45.00 ($52.94) on Thursday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.06) and a 12-month high of €63.99 ($75.28).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

