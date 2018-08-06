Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Vonage in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst D. Netis now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of VG opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.06. Vonage has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.95 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 11.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vonage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 63.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $3,077,649.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,250,784 shares in the company, valued at $161,587,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $5,685,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,247,439 shares in the company, valued at $139,253,381.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,710,268 shares of company stock worth $20,780,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.