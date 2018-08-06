Volkswagen AG Preference Shares’ (VOW3) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €195.92 ($230.49).

Shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares opened at €145.34 ($170.99) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 1-year low of €124.75 ($146.76) and a 1-year high of €192.30 ($226.24).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

