Vital Therapies (VTL) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VTL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vital Therapies has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vital Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTL opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $343.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 4.21. Vital Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). research analysts expect that Vital Therapies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Therapies by 1,093.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Vital Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vital Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vital Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.