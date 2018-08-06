Virtu Financial LLC Sells 78,967 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,967 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,601,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 210,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV opened at $5.62 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.