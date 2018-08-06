Vicus Capital Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,471,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,987. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

