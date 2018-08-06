Vicus Capital Boosts Position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.12% of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 1st quarter worth $324,000.

Shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF traded up $0.16, hitting $59.93, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

