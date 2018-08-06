Verso (VRS) PT Set at $29.00 by B. Riley

Verso (NYSE:VRS) has been given a $29.00 price objective by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso traded up $1.07, hitting $23.08, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 48,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,595. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $758.33 million, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.57). Verso had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.16 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Verso will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verso by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Verso by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 188.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.