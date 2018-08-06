Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Lessened by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 4.8% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

