Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $27,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,759,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,010,000 after buying an additional 1,206,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,773,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,485,000 after buying an additional 858,233 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $49,920,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,819,000. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,724,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

VRSK opened at $114.39 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.97 and a 1 year high of $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,817,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,175.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $319,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,032 shares of company stock worth $112,445 and sold 581,076 shares worth $63,823,808. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

